Honors | Recipients of the honors of knighthoods announced: Search for the meritorious ones from your locality on the HS machine

This year, 982 medals were awarded.

The cross of freedomthe recipients of the orders of the Finnish Lion and the Finnish White Rose have been published.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö distributes medals to distinguished Finnish citizens on the day of the Finnish Defense Forces’ flag ceremony on June 4.

Badges of honor are awarded for personal, above-average merits demonstrated by one’s own professional skills. In addition, the recipient is required to have a good reputation.

