Wednesday, May 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Honors | Recipients of the honors of knighthoods announced: Search for the meritorious ones from your locality on the HS machine

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Honors | Recipients of the honors of knighthoods announced: Search for the meritorious ones from your locality on the HS machine

This year, 982 medals were awarded.

The cross of freedomthe recipients of the orders of the Finnish Lion and the Finnish White Rose have been published.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö distributes medals to distinguished Finnish citizens on the day of the Finnish Defense Forces’ flag ceremony on June 4.

Badges of honor are awarded for personal, above-average merits demonstrated by one’s own professional skills. In addition, the recipient is required to have a good reputation.

You can search the HS search engine for all award recipients. A total of 982 medals were awarded.

#Honors #Recipients #honors #knighthoods #announced #Search #meritorious #locality #machine

See also  HS Turku 100-year-old wooden house idle breaks when Turku starts doing business with houses - Eila Talonpoika, 93, has to find a new home
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Differences in food preferences of Russians from different regions are named

Differences in food preferences of Russians from different regions are named

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result