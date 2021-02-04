Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Yesterday evening, the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity organized a virtual ceremony that was broadcasted electronically worldwide to celebrate the honorees of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity 2021. The ceremony was presented by His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam, Dr. Congratulations to both the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the French activist of Moroccan descent, Latifa Ben Ziaten.

The award jury announced the selection of Her Excellency Antonio Guterres and Mrs. Latifa Ben Zayaten to honor this prestigious annual award, in appreciation and celebration of their efforts in defending issues of peace and coexistence, eliminating conflicts, and emphasizing the effectiveness of dialogue as a tool to avoid destructive conflicts, and uphold the values ​​and humanitarian principles stipulated On it in the Human Fraternity Document.

The celebration was broadcast on the website of the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi under the title “Celebrating Human Fraternity” in symbolic terms based on the pioneering human legacy of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul”, who throughout his life committed himself to defending human values ​​and bringing closer Between societies. The site was specially decorated for this occasion, along with other prominent landmarks in the capital, to mark the first edition of the “International Day of Human Fraternity”, in which the Vatican landmarks also participated on Thursday evening.

During the ceremony, welcoming speeches were delivered to His Holiness, the Pope of the Catholic Church and His Eminence the Grand Imam, honored by the award and the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity.

At the beginning of his speech, the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, greeted Pope Francis, describing him as a courageous brother and a constant friend on the path of brotherhood and peace. His Eminence also affirmed that the United Nations General Assembly adopts the date of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document so that on February 4 of each year it is the “International Day of Human Fraternity” as global support for all sincere efforts that seek to spread a culture of coexistence and brotherhood and a victory for human dignity everywhere.

The Grand Imam extended greetings and blessings to His Excellency Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, for honoring him with the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, as he praised the relentless and wide-ranging efforts of the Secretary-General and the international organization, which seek to spare humanity the scourge of conflict and mitigate the effects of the global pandemic and its consequences. Difficulties affected everyone ».

His Eminence also congratulated the activist Latifa Bin Zayaten for winning the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, and affirmed that she has presented a rare global model for giving and steadfastness by her ability to transform her personal suffering and pain into a message of security and safety for all, victory for all humanity and a force capable of defeating the forces of evil and terrorism.

He stressed that the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly, with the unanimity of its members, of declaring the fourth of February of every year an “International Day of Human Fraternity” is a victory for the dignity of the human being, whatever his religion, whatever his gender, color or location.

He expressed his hope that the “fourth of February” of every year would be a wake-up call to wake the world and alert its leaders, and draw their attention to the necessity of consolidating the principles of human fraternity, and that the realization of this document and its application to the reality of people requires sincere will, solid resolve, and faith. I am firmly established that people are all brothers, and it is their right to live in peace and security, and that what is between them in terms of difference and diversity is the law of God in his creation and his servants.

His Eminence added: “I am committed – God willing – in what I have left of my life in this world – to continue working with my brother Pope Francis, and with my brothers, scholars and symbols of religions, and indeed with all those who love good and peace, because we make the principles and goals of human fraternity a tangible reality. Old and young live it all over the world ».

The Sheikh of Al-Azhar expressed his deep appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who continues his father’s benevolent journey – for his patronage of this document, and his sincere and sincere support for the initiatives to consolidate, root and spread them all over the world, indicating his virtue that « The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity »comes as a global initiative to achieve the goals of the document. It bears the name of this Arab leader who not only established a modern state, but also established with it a distinctive approach to coexistence and a model of pluralism and tolerance.

His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, emphasized during his speech that human fraternity is today an inevitable necessity for humanity in order to strengthen its unity and solidarity, stressing that there are many challenges that require unity, fraternity and cooperation among human beings, and the consolidation of a culture of mutual respect and openness to others. And belief in the principles of human fraternity.

His Holiness affirmed that mankind, which descends from one origin, and despite the differences in its current cultures, is able to strengthen its solidarity and respect the cultures and traditions of the other, and that this be a source of inspiration for strengthening fraternity and not for bargaining, and that the time has come to listen and sincerely accept the other.

For his part, Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, said: “The Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity is supported by two of the most influential leaders in the world, namely His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the first to They were honored in honor of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, who are inspired by their brotherhood, friendship and common goal, our way towards achieving the goals of the Human Fraternity Document.

Abdul Salam added: “The recipients of the 2021 Zayed Human Fraternity Award – Latifa Bin Zayaten and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres – represent the values ​​that seek to uphold the Document of Human Fraternity, which also constitute the criteria for evaluating the award. Each of them succeeded in providing an inspiring model to address many of the major social, cultural and political issues in the world, and an example for everyone who works in the field of establishing human fraternity.

The celebration coincided with the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity on February 4, 2019, which is the same date that was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December of last year, and with the unanimous consent of all member states, so that February 4 of each year will be an International Day of Human Fraternity and commemorating the historic meeting that brought together His Holiness the Pope And the Grand Imam, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, is in Abu Dhabi on this day.

Antonio Guterres .. Secretary-General of the United Nations

António Guterres assumed his position as the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2017, and since then he has started working to find solutions to the problems that plague the world, especially with regard to global peace and security, as he put in place a series of effective measures that achieve peace and stability at the global level. He also launched many individual and joint initiatives aimed at eliminating violence against humanity and violence against nature and achieving peace, among them the initiative for nuclear disarmament, combating hatred and violence, the initiative to abandon plans to annex the occupied territories in Palestine, protecting the rights and dignity of the elderly during and after Corona, and the initiative “Kovacs”, which aims to raise approximately 4.2 billion dollars to buy a Corona virus vaccine for poor countries on the African continent, in cooperation with the African Union.

The most important initiative launched by Guterres in March 2020 is the ceasefire initiative around the world. On March 23, Guterres, in his capacity as Secretary-General of the United Nations, invited country leaders to support his initiative aimed at a ceasefire around the world and the implementation of what he called a “prohibition of wars.” In order to combat the Corona pandemic.

On June 24, 2020, Guterres responded to the call made by 170 UN member states and observers, and declared their support for that call. On July 1, 2020, the United Nations Security Council issued a resolution requesting an immediate and general cessation of conflicts for at least 90 days. This initiative has generated many positive reactions. It received wide support from various leaderships, including the Pope of the Vatican, the French President, and a number of international organizations.

With this, Guterres’ efforts, dedication and active role in launching many initiatives aimed at ending violence against humanity and violations against nature have agreed the values ​​and principles stipulated in the document.

Human fraternity.

Latifa Ben Ziaten … French activist

Latifa Ben Zayaten is a French mother and activist of Moroccan origin who devoted her life to raising awareness about religious intolerance, following the tragedy of losing her son Imad in a terrorist attack in 2012. Since then Latifa has become a well-known civil rights activist in France and abroad, working with families. And societies to protect young people from falling into the trap of extremism, and to work to spread peace and a culture of dialogue and mutual respect.

Since the departure of her son, Latifa chose the path of struggle and devoted her efforts to commemorate his memory by seeking to address the root causes of extremism, and in this she showed a great commitment to defending the basic values ​​of justice and human rights. By focusing on the fact that exclusion and marginalization affect many young hearts, Latifa chose to fight these battles armed with only two “weapons”: knowledge and education.

As a well-known activist in civil society in France and across Europe, Latifa works closely with families and communities to prevent youth radicalization and spread the message of human fraternity, through peaceful means, such as dialogue and mutual respect. Through these efforts, Latifa has clearly shown that she is one of the bravest women in the world, and that she is able to strongly contribute to making a better future for all and eliminating the causes that lead to the senseless violence that took the life of her son.

The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity receives nominations for the next session on May 1

The phase of receiving the nominations for the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity for the year 2022 begins at the beginning of May 2021 until the end of October 2021, and the award honors the great works and contributions that have had an effective role in achieving peace, coexistence and the development of humanity. The award is given to individuals and institutions anywhere in the world in recognition of their leadership role and ability to work cooperatively, dedication and perseverance through persuasion to instill humanity and promote peace.

The award was established in February 2019 as one of the fruits of the historic meeting that brought together His Holiness, Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, in Abu Dhabi to sign the Document of Human Fraternity. The document is a call for all people to put differences aside in pursuit of progress through understanding, tolerance, reconciliation and world peace.

The award was given in honor upon the announcement of its founding of His Holiness the Pope and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, in honor and appreciation of their efforts in bringing societies together and defending the issues of tolerance, brotherhood and peace, and in gratitude for their efforts that resulted in signing the “Document of Human Fraternity”.