His Excellency Hussein Mohammed Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Center for Service of the Holy Qur’an, announced the holding of the closing ceremony of the 17th session of the Ajman Holy Qur’an Award for the year 2023/2024, which will witness the honoring of the winners and the finalists of the Holy Qur’an from the center’s students, on March 23 in the hall. Sheikh Zayed Convention and Exhibition Center at Ajman University.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al Hammadi praised the generous care and continuous support provided by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, to the center and its various activities, until it has become one of the most important leading centers that cares about the Book of God Almighty, in education, memorization and recitation. With the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, all the Center’s events and activities, especially the Ajman Holy Quran Award, and His Highness’s generous directives to provide all kinds of support and assistance to the Center, and to overcome any difficulties that may face its blessed path.

Al Hammadi explained that the 17th session of the Ajman Holy Quran Award was divided into 7 competitions that included 32 branches and were implemented in 3 stages, where the first stage was allocated to the members of the Hamid Center, and distributed among the male and female students of the Center and the mothers of the Hamid Center, while the second stage was at the state level, and was distributed into four. Competitions include the Noor Al-Him Competition for people with autism spectrum disorder, in cooperation with the Emirates Autism Society, the People of Determination Competition, the Holy Quran Competition, and the Emirati Mothers Competition, while the third stage included the most beautiful recitation for children and adolescents.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the total number of participants registered for the award in its 17th session reached 1,566, while the number of seals and seals since its establishment reached 286 seals and rings.

Al Hammadi confirmed that the Ajman Holy Quran Award has succeeded over the past years. By the grace of God Almighty, and then with the support of the wise leadership, it occupies a distinguished position among the Qur’anic competitions established in the Arab and Islamic countries, and it is one of the most important activities and events of the Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Center for Serving the Holy Qur’an, which in turn works under the umbrella of the Humaid Bin Rashid Charitable Foundation.

For her part, Fatima Al Matrooshi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Autism Society, extended her sincere thanks and appreciation to the Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Center for Holy Qur’an Service, for the special care it gives to people of determination with autism, and its role in promoting their integration into society, through the facilities provided by the platform. Ajman to teach the Qur’an remotely, and launch the Nour Al-Him competition within the Ajman Holy Qur’an Award as an initiative aimed at supporting and empowering autistic students, and enhancing their skills in reciting the Holy Qur’an.

Al Matrooshi explained that the award is the only Qur’anic competition concerned with people with autism at the state level, noting that the Emirates Autism Society was established through the good efforts of a group of mothers, and was declared by the Ministry of Community Development in 2012 as a non-profit association concerned with people with autism disorder in the UAE. And their families, as great efforts are made to provide an appropriate environment to integrate people with autism disorder into society. Through programs that enhance their potential.