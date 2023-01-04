Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a ceremony is being held today at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to honor the winners of the Arab Government Excellence Award, launched by the UAE government in 2019, in partnership With the League of Arab States represented by the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, with the aim of contributing to administrative development and governmental institutional excellence, stimulating leadership thought, and celebrating successful administrative and governmental experiences in Arab countries.

The ceremony, in which the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Government Excellence Award, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, members of the Award’s Board of Trustees, and representatives of several Arab governments, will witness the honoring of the winners in 15 categories, divided between institutional awards. And individual awards, to cover all aspects of Arab government work.

Al-Gergawi said that the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, of the Arab Government Excellence Award, confirms the exceptional importance of this award, and its role in contributing to the development of management concepts and Arab government work, with the aim of providing services that enhance the quality of life. for Arab citizens, and enhance their confidence in the future.

He added: «There is no doubt that the award, with all the interest, demand and Arab interaction it has received on a wide scale, is the culmination of great efforts made by the work teams, and it translates the firm conviction of the candidates, institutions and individuals, in the vital role that the award plays in promoting the culture of excellence, and the centrality of Innovation in government work.

During the current session, the award witnessed a series of virtual workshops and seminars, in cooperation with a number of Arab governments, with the aim of developing the skills and knowledge of Arab government cadres, and transferring knowledge to them in the field of quality and excellence, in addition to training them on the latest developments and concepts related to excellence, in order to ensure the promotion of participation and the development of government capabilities. In the Arab countries, highlighting the importance of achieving government excellence, and supporting distinguished Arab government experiences and practices.

The training workshops and seminars contributed to developing the skills and knowledge of all concerned cadres, in addition to transferring knowledge and training on the concepts of quality and excellence, and disseminating the latest developments and concepts related to excellence in Arab government agencies.