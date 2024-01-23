The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team received several awards from NASA during the closing ceremony of Expedition 69 at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA.

The Centre’s delegation, led by His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, celebrated the success of Mission 69 and the close cooperation with NASA.

During the celebration; Astronaut His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth, received the Distinguished Public Service Medal and the Space Exploration Medal from NASA, in recognition of his great services and contributions in the field of space exploration. Dr. Hanan Al-Suwaidi, the astronauts' doctor, received the Outstanding Work Award from the Johnson Space Center – NASA, in recognition of her efforts in providing medical care for Expedition 69 and the Crew-6 crew.

Adnan Al-Rayes, Assistant Director General for Space Operations and Exploration at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and Mohammed Al-Balushi, Head of the Space Operations Department, received the Group Achievement Award from the Johnson Space Center – NASA, which the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center received, in recognition of its major role in the success of Mission 69. And his contributions to the progress of human space exploration missions.

The event was attended by astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri, Director of the Astronaut Office at the Centre, Noura Al Matroushi, and Mohammed Al Mulla.

In a tradition followed to announce the end of astronaut missions; NASA astronaut Jessica Meir rang the bell at Johnson Space Center, announcing the official end of Mission 69.

The celebration witnessed a session during which the crew talked about experiences and facts about their mission, to inspire the attendees with their diligence, cooperation, and passion for exploration.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund, affiliated with the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communications technology sector.