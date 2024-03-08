In the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, witnessed, as part of the activities of the third edition of the World Police Summit 2024, the launch of the international conference on police dogs “K9”, in the presence of assistants to the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and officers from Various police agencies, experts and stakeholders in this field.

Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received the “Happiness Shield and Certificate”, as an expression from the Dubai Police General Command, for Her Highness’s continued support for the work system in the Security Inspection Department “K9”, which had a significant impact in raising the levels of functional efficiency of the department, through Providing it with the most important types of police dogs and rare breeds used in all police specialties and security inspection operations, in addition to enhancing the work of the Dubai Police with more than 1,900 hours of joint training work at the highest levels of training of cadres and police dogs, in cooperation with the “Sahara Kennel” company.

In his speech during the opening of the conference, the Director of the Security Inspection Department in the General Department of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security in Dubai Police, Lieutenant Colonel Salah Khalifa Al Mazrouei, said: “We are pleased to meet you again at the International Conference on Police Dogs (K9), within the activities of the third edition of the World Police Summit. 2024, after the unparalleled success achieved by the summit during its past two editions, which was an inspiration for us to achieve more security and police achievements in the field of security inspection work, and the uses of police dogs in this regard.”