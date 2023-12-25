In the context of assuming its responsibilities towards the Arab world, the United Arab Emirates has adopted the encouragement of Arab achievement in all fields of knowledge, through a culture of honor and appreciation, and in this context, it has established a long list of generous awards that it allocates to Arab scientists, academics, and researchers who make valuable contributions in their fields of specialization. And qualitative additions to the record of the Arab world in various sciences and arts.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirmed the “Arab Geniuses” Award on January 4, 2023, confirming that the UAE will not stop providing initiatives that place scholars, innovators and those with great achievements in the The long list of awards offered by the country, which includes almost all fields, is always open to expansion and increase, and is available to all deserving people from the Arab world whom the UAE places at the heart of its attention and care.

The initiative is based on a clear vision, which is “resuming Arab civilization,” by restoring scientific excellence, which was one of the pillars of Arab civilization at the height of its brilliance and giving. It is a mission that the initiative believes begins with “reviving the passion of Arab minds to achieve leadership in various scientific and cultural fields and advance The wheel of knowledge-based development. In light of this vision, the initiative works to “discover and highlight the contributions of the brightest Arab minds who have devoted their lives to serving humanity.”

The completion of the list of winners of the first session of the “Nawabee’ Al-Arab” Awards, whose names have been announced since November 25, until December 24, 2023, represents a true celebration of a selected group of the most important Arab names that have left influential marks and carved a place for themselves among the leading specialists in the fields in which they work. With it. The award is awarded in six disciplines: natural sciences (physics and chemistry), medicine, economics, literature and arts, engineering and technology, and architecture and design.

The list of winners was the focus of great Arab interest. In addition to its diversity and inclusion of different Arab countries, the rich CVs of the winners revealed the richness of the Arab world with scholars and innovators with outstanding global achievements in precise scientific specializations, and placed in the spotlight Arab models of excellence and qualitative giving over a long journey. This is because the continuation and continuity of giving reflects diligence and effort that knows no calm or tirelessness.

Several evidence indicates that the awards granted by the UAE are able to attract widespread attention and great follow-up in the Arab world and internationally, which is inseparable from the position that the state occupies and the added value acquired by all the news and topics associated with its name, based on its soft power, which is confirmed by all polls. And measurements of public opinion in the region and the world. This means that the achievements of the winners of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award become more visible and more inspiring, which is an essential part of the award’s message.

Arab scholars are a group that does not receive the spotlight, and does not receive the appropriate amount of attention from society for their efforts and contributions. Although scientific passion itself represents an incentive for scientists to continue their exhausting path, every human being needs appreciation, according to studies in psychology and sociology, and the “need for appreciation” occupies an advanced place on the list of human needs in the most famous of these studies.

When the UAE offers its awards to Arab scientists, it fulfills this moral need. The generous financial value of the award also helps scientists continue their studies and research, and they feel that their communities see their efforts and express their gratitude through these awards. This could also be a first step on the path to stopping the continuous bleeding of Arab minds, a phenomenon that the award drew attention to the importance of confronting, in its quest for a better future for the Arab world.

*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research