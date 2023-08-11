“I was not aware of my filming.. I did a job that I think should be done.” With these words, the delivery worker, Qass Sarwar, spoke about his appearance in a video that spread recently and sparked a great interaction among the users of various social media platforms in the country, during which he appeared to remove traffic barriers “Voluntarily” flew in the middle of a road in Dubai, as a result of the strong winds that the country witnessed a few days ago, in order to protect vehicles from a sudden collision with them, which would have led to traffic accidents.

In turn, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation was not in isolation from the spread of the video and the praise of the visitors of social media platforms for the positive and good he had done, so it immediately monitored the video and got acquainted with the data of the delivery worker, and then invited him to come to its headquarters, where he was received by a team of The Ministry is headed by the Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs, Khalil Al-Khoury, to honor him and thank him for the good step he took.

The worker, Waqas Sarwar (Pakistani), said: “When I was removing barriers from the road, I did not know that someone was filming me. Flying in the road river, so I stopped because at that time I did not see them clearly, and I thought that whoever would come behind me might not pay attention to them either, which might expose him to an accident, and therefore I did not hesitate to stand and remove these barriers ».

Sarwar, who has been living in Dubai for 12 years, added: “Before anything I did was to save myself, because I saw these barriers and felt their danger in the end, and if I ignored them and passed without stopping, surely the drivers behind me would have had accidents, and we as humans have to We take care of others, too.”

And about his reaction when he learned that he had filmed what he had done, Sarwar said: “About two days after the incident, I was in a shopping center waiting to receive a food order to deliver it, and I was surprised by one of my colleagues asking me who I was in the video, after he showed me it, so I was surprised that it was mine, and I I did not know that I was photographed, and I was wearing the helmet, and I did not remove it from my face, but he recognized me by the way I walked.”

He explained that after this conversation with his colleague, he received a personal call from the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, who spoke to him kindly, invited him to come to the Ministry’s headquarters, and honored him, expressing his great happiness with this honor, which expresses respect for anyone who does positive work in the UAE.