The head of the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the emirate, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, first Lieutenant Mona Sandal, the volunteer at the Sharjah National Survey Center at Al-Bayt Mitwahid Hall, was honored for her efforts and her role, which reflected the positive role of police work.

This came during Al Shamsi’s visit to the survey center, to determine the center’s continued readiness to face the repercussions of the emerging “Covid-19” virus, and to follow up on the latest developments in limiting its spread.

He noted the efforts of volunteer policemen to organize traffic at the center to ensure pedestrian safety.

Al Shamsi listened to an explanation from the director of the “Covid-19” examination center, Dr. Rima Al Hammadi, about the most important developments in facing the pandemic, and the challenges that the center has overcome.

He called on citizens and residents to cooperate and abide by the precautionary measures followed.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

