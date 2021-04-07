The Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Brigadier General Muhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, honored the first assistant, Adel Hanhoun, from the administration’s ranks, for his contribution to the rescue of a citizen’s child who was drowned near the Bursali Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al-Zaabi praised the heroic work performed by the first assistant, Adel Hanhoun, who was performing the task of maintenance work for the department’s water fire engine in the waters of the creek next to Julfar Towers, when he learned of a report that a child had drowned, so he immediately went on board the bike to the place where the child was Where he succeeded in retrieving him from inside the water and handing him over to the marine rescuers in the Ras Al Khaimah police, who in turn rushed to the site to search for the child and save him.

Al-Zaabi emphasized that such heroic stances reflect the morals of the employees of the Ministry of Interior and their keenness to do dear and cheap for the sake of community security and the safety of its members.





