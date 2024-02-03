A news report stated that a fan who replaced the fourth official during the match between Wolfsburg and Cologne in the German Football League (Bundesliga) received a valuable gift in honor of him for his effective contribution.

Fan Tobias Kroll received two tickets to the final match of the German Cup, which will be held in the capital, Berlin, on May 25, in addition to a referee’s shirt signed by all the Bundesliga referees.

But according to the T-Online portal today, Saturday, the 32-year-old fan will not receive financial compensation.

During the match between Wolfsburg and Cologne on January 27, assistant referee Thorben Seewer, who participated in managing the match, was taken to the hospital, after the ball accidentally hit his face. Seewer, the assistant referee, was injured after 14 minutes, when Cologne defender Max Winkgravy accidentally shot the ball in his face.

The match was stopped for 15 minutes due to this incident, as the assistant referee received some first aid on the bench until he was replaced by fourth referee Nicholas Venter. Then, the stadium’s internal announcer asked the audience about the presence of a person among those present who held a referee’s license. Then Tobias Krul, a 32-year-old former Wolfsburg player, stepped up to take over.

Kroll is a goalkeeper and works as sporting director for MTV Gifhorn, one of the teams adjacent to Wolfsburg Stadium.