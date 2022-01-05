The Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi, Khalid Al Kindi, honored the driver, Abraham Iraodion, of Nigerian nationality, in appreciation of his honesty and good behavior towards others’ money. And for the company.

Al-Kindi commended the driver’s honesty and keenness to return the money to its owner, stressing that this positive behavior reflects sincerity and honesty, and constitutes an incentive for the rest of the drivers to abide by this moral duty, and at the same time enhances the confidence of Sharjah taxi users, and consolidates good handling and return of trusts to their owners. .

He pointed out that the company is constantly working on subjecting the drivers of its vehicles to courses in dealing with passengers and missing items, and instilling in them the values ​​of honesty and commitment to community service.



