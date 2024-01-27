Abu Dhabi Police honored strategic partners from community and volunteer entities for their distinguished humanitarian initiatives for the year 2023, at a tribute ceremony held at the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences building.

The honor included seven community and volunteer organizations: the Emirates Blood Donation Association (Blood Narwic Ya Watan), the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Al Ihsan Charitable Society, the Absher Ya Watan Volunteer Team, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Ansari Exchange, and the Ramadan Mir Initiative Team.

During the honoring, Director of the Protocol and Public Relations Department, Brigadier Saif Saeed Al Shamsi, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to enhance public confidence in an image that achieves cooperation and develops the spirit of community participation, pointing to the continued interest in enhancing cooperation with various agencies and members of society, and consolidating the concept of community partnership and positive values. He thanked the participants for making the Ramadan initiatives a success.

The honoring was attended by the Deputy Director of the Protocol and Public Relations Department at Abu Dhabi Police, Colonel Suhail Mohammed Al Khaili, representatives of community and volunteer agencies, and a number of associates.