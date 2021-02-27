The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, honored four bus drivers of the Public Transport Agency and the Dubai Taxi Corporation, in the authority, in appreciation of their honesty and good morals in dealing with members of the public, in the presence of the Executive Director of the Public Transport Corporation. Ahmed Bahruzian, Executive Director of the Dubai Taxi Corporation, Mansour Al Falasi.

Al Tayer thanked the honored drivers for their dedication to their work, and for showing a good image of themselves and the Roads and Transport Authority, stressing that the ethics and correct behavior of the ideal employee are always reflected positively on the workplace, and he is an example to be emulated among his colleagues, with his distinguished personality.

Al Tayer added, “We are proud of the presence of employees with this honesty, integrity and ethics in the authority, as the four drivers chose the correct behavior during their dealings with members of the public, whether by maintaining integrity or by providing assistance to those who need it,” stressing that this behavior fully confirms, Trust in the sincerity and honesty of workers and their high morals, in mass transportation, which transport hundreds of thousands of passengers daily, which enhances the level of public confidence.

The honored employees expressed their sincere thanks and happiness with the honor, stressing that honoring them is a pride for them and for all workers in public transportation, and that what they have done is of the core of their morals and within their work duties.

The driver, Garbidacle virus, from the Dubai Taxi Corporation, had rushed to deliver a tourist his bag that he had forgotten in the car, and it contained valuable contents, after he kept it from being lost.

As for the bus drivers: Hassan Khan, Aziz Rahman, and Hussein Nazir, their magnanimity prompted them to provide assistance to a woman who needed help in the middle of the road, so they took the initiative to change the tire of her vehicle after she had to stop on the road due to a breakdown.

