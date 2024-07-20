The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) honored the educational leaders who graduated from two batches of the “Comprehensive Program for Building Educational Leadership Capabilities” which aims to empower school principals and leaders and provide them with the latest educational leadership tools and strategies in the school education system to keep pace with positive transformational change within their educational institutions and enhance the role of teachers and educators by possessing innovative technological skills designed to meet the various educational needs in the school education system in the UAE. The four-month program witnessed the participation of 140 educational leaders from school principals and their deputies in the Emirates Schools Establishment from all emirates of the country, who completed their training hours distributed between direct training and dialogue and discussion sessions presented by a group of academics and experts in the education sector.

The comprehensive program for building educational leadership capacities focused on four main axes, including the pillars of leadership (principles, values, self-reflection, and from vision to implementation), formulating and implementing the school’s strategic vision, empowering classrooms (leading teaching and learning, technology integration, and developing the educational process), leading comprehensive school improvement and spreading positivity, which included applied areas in preparing comprehensive school plans, the mechanism for implementing initiatives to enhance positive behavior among students, and designing an innovative educational environment that attracts continuous education.

The Director General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, stressed the keenness to sustain the process of training and developing the capabilities of school leaders, and providing them with the latest educational and professional methods capable of establishing flexible and effective educational policies that respond to the rapid development in the educational and teaching field, in order to achieve the vision of the establishment and its interim and future goals.

He explained that the Foundation, through a series of training programmes, in cooperation with the Emirates College for Advanced Education and strategic partners, is working to adopt the best educational practices and consolidate them in the educational field, which contributes to creating an educational movement based on innovation, creativity and proactivity, noting the pivotal and major role of school leaders in translating the Foundation’s policies and embodying them on the ground, according to the best educational formulas.

For her part, Director of the Emirates College for Advanced Education, Dr. Mai Laith Al Taie, said that the program aligns the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE with the strategies of the college, to empower educational leaders who lead the school education system in the UAE, and build their capabilities and practices to contribute to the development of the national education system.