Honored coach of the USSR and Russia in athletics Yevgeny Zagorulko will be buried at the Zvenigorod cemetery on April 6. This was reported on Monday, April 5, at the press service of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF).

“The farewell ceremony with Evgeny Petrovich will take place on Tuesday, April 6, from 11:00 to 12:00 in the volleyball center of the city of Odintsovo. The burial will take place at the Zvenigorod cemetery, “the city news agency quotes the message.Moscow“.

The fact that Zagorulko died at the age of 79 was announced on April 3 by the Olympic champion in high jump Anna Chicherova.

The 1983 world champion in high jump Tamara Bykova called Zagorulko’s death a tragedy.

On the eve of the Olympic champion, Russian high jumper Andrei Silnov wrote on Instagram that Zagorulko is in the hospital with cancer and coronavirus. According to him, the coach’s condition was assessed as very serious, according to the website. aif.ru…

Zagorulko has been coaching since 1967. He specialized in high jumping. Under his leadership, Gennady Avdeenko (1988), Elena Elesina (2000), Andrey Silnov (2008) and Anna Chicherova (2012) became Olympic champions. In addition, he trained a number of world champions, including Tamara Bykova and Vyacheslav Voronin.