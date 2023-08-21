His Excellency President Wafel Ramkalawun, President of the Republic of Seychelles, inaugurated the new hospital, which was established with the honor of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, on the island of Ladige, at a cost of more than $25. One million dirhams, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Mr. Ahmed Al Neyadi, Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Victoria, His Excellency Peggy Vidot, Minister of Health of the Seychelles, His Excellency Sylvester Radegund, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, and senior officials of the Ministry of Health. In the Seychelles, and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

The opening of La Dij Hospital comes as part of the UAE’s humanitarian approach towards friendly countries, which includes support for developmental and vital projects, the most important of which are the health sector projects. The hospital, which was built on the third most populous island in the Republic of Seychelles, is considered one of the main projects in this sector and will contribute to improving the level of health services provided to the residents of the island and nearby islands.

His Excellency Wafel Ramkalawun, President of the Republic of Seychelles, expressed, in a special statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” in Financing the construction of the hospital, which is a gift to the residents of Ladige Island and a milestone in the island’s history.

He stressed that building the hospital represents an extension of the continuous and humanitarian support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Republic of Seychelles and its people, recalling His Highness’s position during the “Covid-19” pandemic in providing vaccines and medical equipment, which contributed to confronting and containing the repercussions of the pandemic on the people of Seychelles, This reflects the extent of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries.

For his part, His Excellency Hammoud Al-Junaibi stressed, in his speech on this occasion, that the inauguration of this great health, humanitarian and development edifice, which was established with the honor of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, and based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” It embodies the depth of the relationship between the peoples of the UAE and the Republic of Seychelles, and is considered a ripe fruit of constructive cooperation and strong partnership between the two countries.

He said: “This project achieves the UAE’s strategy for the sustainability of giving through the implementation of ambitious development programs and projects that have a profound impact on the rehabilitation of infrastructure and the provision of necessary services to friendly peoples. The UAE is always keen to enhance its efforts and initiatives in the humanitarian arena in this friendly country.” This project is a real addition to these efforts and a quantum leap for our development initiatives in the health field.” He expressed his thanks to all those who contributed to the implementation of this pioneering project, led by the government of the Republic of Seychelles and officials in the Ministry of Health there.

Al-Junaibi explained that the hospital serves about 3,000 local residents annually, and it was established according to the latest international standards and equipped with the best devices and equipment as an integrated health facility that contributes to enhancing the level of care and health services for the residents of Ladij Island, and in various vital medical specialties that the island and neighboring islands need.

For his part, Ahmed Al Neyadi said: “A hospital was opened in La Digue, Republic of Seychelles, with the honor of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Emirates’, to confirm the continuation of the Emirati humanitarian giving on an island that was lacking the necessary health care and services.” He added that the hospital will serve not only the island of La Digue. , but also the neighboring island of Parlin.

Al Neyadi raised the highest verses of gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” and to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Red Crescent Authority. Emirati, for the great support for such projects in the Republic of Seychelles.

For his part, Ahmed Al-Hajri, Director of the External Projects Department at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, explained that the hospital is the first specialized hospital on the island of Ladige, and includes several units and specialties, the most important of which are the physiotherapy unit, the emergency unit, the general medicine clinic, dental treatment, hearing, eyes, and a room for operations and recovery, in addition to two units for dialysis, gynecology and obstetrics, and other specialties that serve the island and nearby islands.

The hospital also includes ultrasound units, EKGs, medical gases, and medical sterilization units, in addition to two laboratories and medical waste treatment units, wards for men, women, and children, an isolation ward, and a normal delivery room.

For her part, Latifa Moeed Al-Ahbabi, Head of the Projects and Initiatives Department at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, said that the opening of La Dij Hospital, which was established with the honor of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates” as a gift to the people of the Republic of Seychelles, embodies the march of giving pursued by the UAE that continues. Her giving is to extend bridges of hope to the needy groups, noting that the hospital will provide all its services to the island of Ladige and the neighboring islands, especially to groups that were suffering and facing difficulties in obtaining specialized health care.