The Emirates Inventors Association in Dubai honored the UAE’s genius students, the winners of the latest edition of the Global Challenge of Mental Mathematics, which was held last week in Antalya, Turkey. Answering more than 150 mathematical equations in just a few minutes. The association granted its honorary membership to the winning students, who are Dhabia Nayef bin Amr, Suhail Nayef bin Amr, and Hamdan Abdullah Al-Shammari, during the honoring ceremony that it held at its headquarters in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The Emirati engineer and inventor, Ahmed Abdullah Majan, President of the Emirates Inventors Association, praised the achievement of the genius students from the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the global challenge of mental mathematics, which contributes to refining and discovering young talents from the country’s children, and providing an opportunity for educational institutions and their families to continue comprehensive care. Especially for this category of geniuses and support their mental excellence. He praised the attention paid by the state to hone student talents and provide them with more opportunities for their development, noting the role of the Emirates Talented Association, headed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan bin Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association, in embracing the talented talents of the people of the country and presenting various Specialist support and care. In turn, the families of the students expressed their thanks to the Association for honoring their children and granting them honorary membership, which enhances their diligence and national pride in the global achievement.