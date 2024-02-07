Honorary jury on the Meloni-Conte case and the accusations on the ESM, Vaccari and Zaratti resign

The member of the Honorary Jury of the Chamber Stefano Vaccari of the Democratic Party resigns. “Tertiality has disappeared”, he writes in a letter addressed to the president Giorgio Mulè. “Political interpretations and motivations prevailed,” he observes.

Filiberto Zaratti of AVS also resigns. “I resigned from the Honorary Jury convened to resolve the controversy that arose between presidents Meloni and Conte”, declared the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra deputy and member of the Jury. “I presented my resignation to the president of the Chamber Fontana before today's session”, he says. “The documentary reconstruction, the only one that counts, cannot be the subject of biased interpretations”, he explains.

The Honorary Jury of the Chamber chaired by Giorgio Mulè – with Fabrizio Cecchetti (Lega), Alessandro Colucci (We moderates), the resigning Stefano Vaccari (Pd) and Filiberto Zaratti (AVS) – met in Montecitorio to take stock of the dispute that arose between the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte and the president of I advise Giorgia Meloni regarding the position taken by Italy on the ESM.

“I am surprised and saddened by the sudden decision of the honorable Stefano Vaccari and Filiberto Zaratti to resign from the investigation commission appointed by the president of the Chamber”, wrote the president of the Grand Jury of the Chamber Giorgio Mulè in a note. “Never and on no occasion, never and in any form, since the first session on 10 January and for the following 6, had Vaccari and Zaratti expressed any complaint, raised any protest, presented a complaint, revealed any grievances regarding the organization and the evolution of the works: on the contrary, they had always demonstrated a collaborative and institutional spirit in carrying out the assignment received”.

The members of the Jury are working on the final part of the report which they will have to illustrate in the Chamber on 9 February. Everyone would be taking measures on the position to take in light of the many documents presented by Conte even after his hearing.