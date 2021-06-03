Paris (Reuters)

Chris Froome has ruled out the Tour de France title, which would be his fifth to equal the record, when this year’s edition begins next month, saying he needs more time to recover.

Froome, who won the Tour de France in 2013 and 2015-17 at last year’s edition, was left out by Ineos Grenadiers but is expected to compete with his new Israeli team, Start Up Nation.

The 36-year-old Briton is back in action at the Dauphine this week, where he crashed in 2019 and is in intensive care after life-threatening injuries.

Yemeni Froome was a strong performer this week, but a disappointing display in the time trial on Wednesday saw him trailing overall leader Lukas Postelberger by five minutes and 43 seconds.

“It’s out of the question to talk about winning the Tour de France in a few weeks,” Froome told reporters at the start of today’s fifth stage.

The Tour de France will start from the port of Brest on June 26.