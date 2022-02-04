As proof of a series of great values ​​that govern him as a public servant, a mexico city police returned to its owner a wallet with more than 10 thousand pesos in cash which was found lying on the street.

The loss of the wallet occurred yesterday in the vicinity of the area known as “Polanquito” in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, Mexico City, where the agent carried out a review tour of parking meter payments.

The official of the Undersecretariat of Traffic Control, of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), was on Oscal Wilde Street when he noticed a purse lying on the ground next to the door of a white car.

The capital policeman picked it up and protected it, then checked it and realized that there was a large amount of cash in it along with bank cards and some personal identification that would belong to the owner.

Read more: Trailer fire recorded in Tultepec, State of Mexico

After waiting a few minutes at the site next to the white car, a woman arrived who recognized the bag and confirmed that she owned it, and also thanked and congratulated the SSC police officer for his great honesty and good performance.