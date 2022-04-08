The Capitoline stage of Formula E represents one of the most anticipated events on the World Championship calendar, but also a particularly important event for the whole city of Rome. After the 2021 edition held behind closed doors, a large influx of public is expected in the EUR stands in 2022, with about 20,000 spectators expected over the weekend. One of the key figures in organizing the event is Alessandro OnoratoCouncilor for Major Events, Sport and Tourism, who a FormulaPassion.it commented on the importance of the return of the public. “A big event without spectators is an unfinished event. This is a big positive note, over 20,000 people will crowd the stands, but also 40 million viewers around the world from 180 countries. It is a unique showcase for EUR, for all of Rome, but especially on this part, in which we want to invest a lot to promote congress tourism “.

Immediately after the E-Prix, an estimate of the return on investment for the Municipality of Rome in organizing the event is scheduled, both in terms of visibility and on an economic level: “In the next few days, we with the organizers will hold a conference in which we will explain together with the universities the economic return that Rome has really had”, declared the Councilor Honored. “We need a few days to calculate it, but it is enough to call some hotels to understand that only between workers, staff and organizers many hotels are full throughout the city, which is why we wanted to involve other municipalities as well as that of Eur, from Ostia to North Rome. We then also involved the children from the schools, to show them all the technological and environmental part of the ecological transition. These new engines are the vanguard of what we will then find in users and manufacturers “, concluded Onorato.