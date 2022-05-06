Honor X7 it had a perfect market launch; to announce the arrival on Hihonor it was the parent company: HONOR. Not only that, because it will soon be added to the Amazon platform where it can be purchased in the same way. A new smartphone with incredible features, but what are we talking about specifically? The new product presence of dimensions that are around 167.59mm x 77.19mm x 8.62.

Weighing just 198 grams, it totally feels the weight of its cutting-edge components. The mounted processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680obviously octa-core who sees one Adreno 610 GPU. Faster and faster speed and performance, even at the RAM + ROM of 4 BG + 128GB. Want something even faster? No problem, because you can also find the smartphone with a RAM of 6 GB. You will be able to play games, watch videos and make phone calls at the same time or, why not, attend a business meeting by checking various types of files together.

Honor X7 is available in three colors: Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black

The available colors do not differ much from the usual ones of the parent company and it is they that make the most of the user’s eye; the screen also possesses Rheinland certification for blue light, the classic light that in the long run could damage the sight or make the eyes more tired. An extra protection that never hurts. Beside the new Honor X7 we find the fingerprint and the sim slot: nano-sim and dual sim.

Let’s talk about one thing that will surely interest you to know: the camera. It features both the front camera (positioned in the center) and a main camera positioned in the back of the smartphone. The latter owns 48 MP and 5 MP for the wide angle camera. As for the front chamber, it it has an impressive 8 MP that will give you the opportunity to take selfies at the highest levels. For more information on your smartphone, we recommend that you go directly to official page of the site; in this way you will have the complete characteristics of the product and, obviously, the official cost which is around € 209.90.