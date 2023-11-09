Honor Magic Flip promises to be the folding clamshell model from the Shenzhen company that aims for extraordinary battery life.
The choice between a foldable smartphone and a flip, clamshell smartphone depends on personal tastes and needs.
Some love the fact that they can have a small tablet in their pocket.
Others, however, prefer vertical fold phones, which are thinner, take up less space and are usually cheaper than foldables.
Honor has recently experimented with flexible screen technologies, in the Magic V2 and Magic Vs 2 models, and it is rumored that the next lens for the Chinese company belongs to the second category we talked about above: it will in fact bear the name of Honor Magic Flip .
There are still few details about it, and together with most of the specifications we are all waiting for an official release date.
Flip-sized battery
In short, the launch of Honor Magic Flip is far from imminent.
However, some unofficial information has already circulated.
A Chinese insider, DigitalChatStationreported on Honor Magic Flip that it should be equipped with one double cell battery.
This would consist of two modules with similar capacity and arranged in parallel: one with 2,420 mAh in the lower half, which does not house cameras and allows for greater capacity, and the other with 1,980 mAh.
In total, the device will offer a capacity of 4,500 mAhhigher than that of similar vertical foldables such as vivo X Flip and OPPO Find N3 Flip.
Despite the silence of official rumors on the launch, some sources suggest that we could surprisingly see Honor Magic Flip as early as the first quarter of 2024.
In any case, we will have to wait a little longer before knowing anything else.
A very respectable capacity
Regarding the capacity of the batteries in the flip devices currently on the market, we can use some examples.
Samsung’s industry-leading Galaxy Z Flip5 features a 3,700 mAh battery, while the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra reaches a capacity of 3,800 mAh, and the Oppo Find N3 Flip features a generous 4,300 mAh battery.
At the time of its presentation, Magic Flip could establish itself as the foldable device with the largest battery among those currently available on the market.
During 2024, Honor plans to launch three new foldable phone models: Magic V3, V Purse 2, and Honor Magic Flip.
However, it appears that a new model for the Magic Vs 2 will not be released.
