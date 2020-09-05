Honor has launched Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES while expanding the range of its smartwatches. The company launched both of these smartwatches at the ongoing IFA 2020 in Berlin. The Honor Watch GS Pro costs 249.99 euros (about Rs 21,600) and the Honor Watch ES is priced at 99 euros (around Rs 8,700). The sale of both smartwatches in Europe will begin on September 7. At the same time, their sale in India will start in October.The watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454×454 pixel resolution. This smartwatch comes with Kirin A1 SoC chipset. Dual satellite positioning system with GPS has been provided in this smartwatch for location tracking. For fitness, this watch offers 100 workout modes including 15 professional and 85 customized modes.

For health tracking, it has a heart rate monitor, all night sleep tracking and a SpO2 monitor to check blood oxygen levels. The smartwatch has a built-in speaker which is useful for calling. The internal storage of the watch is 4 GB. This smartwatch also supports iOS as well as Android. The battery given in this watch gives up to 25 days of backup.



Specifications of Honor Watch ES

This watch of Honor has a 1.64 inch display with a resolution of 456×280 pixels. This watch always comes with function on and 2.5D glass cover. This watch has 95 workout modes for FitNet. It has 44 animated exercise moves with 12 animated workout classes. In the watch you will also find a stress and sleep monitor along with a heart rate monitor. The watch lasts for 10 days on a single charge.