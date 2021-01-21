For the past year, Huawei has been suffering the constant misfortunes of US vetoes, dragging its subsidiaries like Honor with it within the export ban. However, beyond the fact that Honor was promoted as an independent brand from its parent company, the recent sale of it due to the company’s necessity has finally led to total independence, thus managing to avoid the still present restrictions.

While the loss of Qualcomm chips appeared to be not that great, mainly equipping MediaTek processors, the damage was notably greater with Google services. And it is that while Android itself, being open source, could still maintain its free use, the rest of the proprietary services and applications of Google Play were not.

So, according to the latest reports shared since GSMArenaIt seems that Honor is already preparing to make its return in style, with the imminent presentation of what it aims to be its next flagship, Honor V40 5G.

With a filing date leaked for tomorrow, this smartphone is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, a 6.72-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates, a dual selfie camera with 32 and 16 megapixel lenses, a rear panel on which a configuration of four cameras led by a 50MP main sensor, and a battery that, although it has not yet confirmed its capacity, points to a great improvement with the addition of a fast charging system of 66 W by cable and a wireless charging of 55 W.

However, the highlight of the Honor V40 5G is that it aims to be the first Honor phone to have Google services again, making it a more viable option for markets outside of China.

However, it seems that Honor has not yet wanted to enter the realm of the true top of the range, limiting itself to an upper-middle range of more affordable prices, where to date, it continues to gain ground from other major players in the industry such as Samsung or Huawei itself. And it is definitely that, with a future still uncertain for Huawei, the return to Google could raise the profile of Honor until it becomes one of his most dangerous rivals.