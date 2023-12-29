Results

If you compare the HONOR V Purse with other foldable smartphones, it is definitely not a flagship in terms of “maximum power”. If we do not take into account the technical characteristics, but consider the usefulness in everyday use, then the folding display outward is much more practical to use.

Firstly, other folding smartphones have additional external displays that mostly have a non-standard aspect ratio, which is why using them on a regular basis is not particularly convenient, while the HONOR V Purse has a smaller display as close as possible to the classic one. Secondly, having one screen that can become larger is much more convenient than two that you need to switch between.

Overall, V Purse leaves a pleasant impression. Despite the not-so-modern processor, the smartphone delivers good performance and smooth animations in the system. Yes, it doesn’t have the most top-end camera, but the magic of the folding screen erases all the disadvantages, which is why you want to use your smartphone all the time.

In Russia, HONOR V Purse is not yet so widespread as to say whether it will become cheaper, more expensive, or disappear from sale, remaining in short supply. But it can already be found in gray carriers on marketplaces at a price of about 100,000 rubles. Can I recommend it for purchase? If you have never worshiped the typical nerdy smartphone characteristics (“Look at my big cores and fat battery, baby!”), but just want a smartphone with normal cameras, normal speed and good battery life, and you have an extra 100,000 rubles, that won't break your budget, buy them. An excellent option, there is a high probability that you will love it and will not want to part with it.

Characteristics