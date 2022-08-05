Very honored and grateful, the engineer Guillermo Elizondo Collard showed himself in his speech upon receiving the recognition of the Amsac 2022 Convention, in Puerto Vallarta. He expressed that he has special affection for the Mexican Seed Growers Association because he has been linked since its constitution in 1971 and had the honor of being its president in the period 1976-1977. He explained the development that Semillas Ceres has undergone since its establishment in 1984 until its consolidation and how it was that he decided to sell it just last July 5 to the Swiss company Syngenta, the world’s largest chemical-producing business group, established in the year 2000 through the merger of Novartis and AstraZeneca. He even explained that since 2018, Ceres Seeds had already been providing production and benefit services to Syngenta’s hybrid corn. Congratulations to Ing. Elizondo, Sinaloan pride.

By the way, the Secretary of Agriculture, Víctor Manuel Villalobos Arámbula, has been very active in recent days. On behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and after the Amsac, he presented the award to two exemplary Sinaloans: Dr. Jorge Valdez Carrasco, National Plant Health Award, and Eng. Guillermo Elizondo Collard, recognized by the Mexican Seed Association for his career and contributions to the seed sector. There, in Puerto Vallarta, the federal official expressed that quality seed is the best way to increase field production without increasing the agricultural frontier, optimize water resources, reduce the use of agrochemicals and better face the challenges of climate change. climate. However, what no one heard is how he will respond to the country’s farmers, who face in their work precisely what has not been able to pass from speech to deeds.

Although the prey Bacurato has already raised its storage up to 26.6 percent, thanks to the rains of recent weeks, the reality is that it is still a long way from the demands of the representative of the National Financial Institution in Guasave, Jesús Medina, who said that in order to deliver credits without any restriction must have a minimum of 80 percent percentage. It seems very difficult to reach that goal, especially knowing that this is the last month where it rains constantly, so it made it difficult.

The low price in the packing houses and the robbery ant keeps fruit growers in the south of the state with Jesus in their mouths. Every season is the same, the plots are visited by strangers who take the fruit under the complicity of the night. This situation keeps the director of the Municipal Police, Juan Carlos Nataren, on alert, who assures that he deploys surveillance in the orchards that are south of Escuinapa to keep thieves away. According to the police chief, so far there are no reports of robberies, however the problem exists.

The work that the Municipal Council for Sustainable Development in Mocorito should comply with apparently is not being fulfilled, since the formation of this group was only a formal act, according to what Alfonso Acedo, president of the Peasant Committee number 13 in Mocorito, has said. He has made it known that this group really needs to work for one of the most vulnerable sectors: the peasants. However, no programs or projects that this committee has managed or carried out have been known, and even the leader of the peasant committee says he feels excluded from this team that was supposedly formed to carry out agriculture in the municipality, without distinction.