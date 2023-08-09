Chinese maker Honor got a taste of its presentation at the upcoming IFA consumer electronics event, scheduled for next month in Berlin. There have been teases hinting at the possible European debut of their latest Magic V2 foldable smartphone, already launched in China in July 2023. The company also pointed out that during the event, they will showcase a pair of foldable smartphones in the exhibition area, without but go into details. “Throughout the evolution of smartphones, the foldable device adventure has offered spectacle and awe,” they commented in their promotional materials. “Now is the time for foldable smartphones to take center stage.” At last year’s IFA, George Zhao, the company’s CEO, revealed plans to bring their foldable range to Europe for the first time.