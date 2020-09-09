Kalanal’s daughter Kalpana Chawla, who created historical past in India’s journey in area, has obtained one other honor. Northrop Grumman has named his subsequent area station resupply ship ‘SS Kalpana Chawla’ after him. Chawla was the primary girl of Indian origin to step into area. The spacecraft will likely be launched on September 29 from Virginia Area’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) Wallop Island.The corporate issued an announcement saying- ‘Northrop Grumman is proud that the NG-14 Cygnus spacecraft was named after former astronaut Kalpana Chawla. It’s the firm’s custom that each Cygnus is called after an individual who has performed an necessary position within the journey of human area. Chawla has been given the dignity to be named as the primary Indian girl to enter area in historical past.

This spacecraft will carry 3,629 kg of cargo to the area station. After delivering cargo there, it’s going to do Spacecraft Hearth Experiment-V (Sapphire V). This can examine the habits of large-scale hearth in microgravity. It’ll then return to Earth and land on the Pacific Ocean.



The accident happened on February 1, 2003

Kalpana Chawla, born in Karnal, Haryana, was the primary Indian girl to go to the area on 16 January 2003. Nonetheless, a bit of froth was separated from the shuttle simply 82 seconds after launch, which precipitated one of many greatest accidents in NASA historical past when it returned 15 days later. Specialists who understood that mission curse the second at this time when the froth was ignored as a traditional piece. Attributable to this, the shuttle was blasted whereas returning to Earth and the world misplaced 7 succesful astronauts together with Kalpana Chawla.

