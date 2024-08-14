Honor will soon release a revolutionary feature in terms of smartphones. In fact, after the release in China, the possibility of control the device with just your gazewithout necessarily using hands or fingers.

What seems like an avant-garde idea, in reality has a very specific and honorable purpose, that is, to allow disabled people, such as ALS patients, to use a smartphone. Therefore, there are legitimate doubts regarding these technological innovations that, beyond the great intentions, can hide traps regarding the protection of privacy.

Eye-tracking to help the disabled

The Eye-tracking function for the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone will be available worldwide from August 27, 2024. With this feature, users will be able to control their smartphone with eye movements as well as create artwork through text prompts. Eye tracking will be available through a dedicated app and with just the movement of your eyes it will be possible to interact with the device to read a received message or turn off the oven timer.

Is eye tracking safe?

Despite the noble intent of the new Honor feature, more and more questions are arising doubts on this rapid and constant technological progress supported by AI. In particular, regarding privacy and data control. There are those who think that this innovation in eye tracking could be a reason to spread eye control en masse. Legitimate doubts, or simply ravings to be ignored? Probably, time will give us the answers we need.