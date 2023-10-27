Honor announced that its upcoming Magic6 smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and showcased the power of the on-device Large Language Model (LLM) with a parameter size of seven billion, as revealed at the Snapdragon Summit 2023 in Hawaii . The collaboration between Honor and Qualcomm Technologies leverages the expertise of both companies to support on-device LLM and create a human-centric ecosystem that enables seamless intelligent interactions across multiple devices. During the event, Honor also showcased several advanced MagicRing connectivity features to highlight the collaborative efforts between the two companies. “At Honor, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and creating a smarter and more intuitive user experience,” said George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co. Ltd. “We are committed to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to transform the way people interact with technology, making it more seamless, personalized and impactful in their lives, without compromising on user privacy. We are excited to partner with Qualcomm Technologies, who shares our vision of striving for excellence human-centric. We will continue to advance innovation, working with partners in open collaboration to shape a future where artificial intelligence empowers and enriches the lives of people around the world.”

Unlike cloud LLMs, which are made up of publicly accessible datasets, Honor’s on-device LLM draws on its understanding of the user to provide services tailored to their preferences. To develop an on-device LLM that can be used to benefit everyday consumers, Honor and Qualcomm Technologies worked together focusing on three key areas: performance, efficiency and user privacy. The joint efforts have led to optimizations that allow the mobile platform to take advantage of LLM effectively without drawing excessive amounts of power, as well as data protection that ensures data remains safe on the device. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, Magic 6 will be powered by an on-device LLM with seven billion parameters to usher in a new era of generative AI. Illustrating the potential of its AI capabilities, Honor also presented a demo for A/W video creation during its presentation. By providing command prompts to the YOYO intelligent voice assistant on the device, users can easily create short videos with photos and movies stored on their devices. Generated video templates, themes and music can also be customized with additional prompts for personalized results. At Snapdragon Summit 2023, HONOR also demonstrated an eye-tracking-based multi-modal interaction called Magic Capsule, as well as three key features of MagicRing: connected camera, connected input, and multi-device screen sharing. Leveraging the latest Snapdragon Seamless technology, MagicRing allows for a greater variety of data to be seamlessly exchanged between devices.