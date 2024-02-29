HONOR intends to challenge Samsung with a new flip phone this year: the CEO recently confirmed that the device is in the final stages of development.

The success of flip format in foldable smartphones it is growing, with the commercial peak of the category reached by Samsung and its Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, Samsung is not alone; we followed the Xiaomi versions and the OPPO leaflets, to name a couple, and now the Chinese HONOR is also preparing to make its entry into the segment. George Zhao, CEO of the company, announced during MWC 2024 on CNBC that the brand will present a foldable device in clamshell format by 2024.

In the statement, no specific details about the design or hardware were provided.

However, an important evolution in the expansion of the range of new generation products was highlighted, implicitly launching a challenge to the Korean giant.

Market opening HONOR Magic V, the company's first foldable The positive outlook for the foldable smartphone market emerges through Counterpoint Research estimates reported by CNBC.

One is expected 40% growth in 2024 versus 2023, with 22 million units sold across all folding formats. See also Microsoft disappointed by FTC appeal | Atomix Currently, HONOR is present on the market with “book” model smartphones, the latest of which is the Magic V2, launched last year but arrived at us at the beginning of this one. While these models compete with devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google's Pixel Fold, the new HONOR Flip is ready to battle devices of the caliber of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Moto RAZR 40 Ultra, which stand out not only for their format, but also for one price range generally lower than folding booklets.

This will open up opportunities for HONOR in a still unexplored market segment with significant growth and profitability potential.