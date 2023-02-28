During Mobile World Congress 2023, Honor presented Magic5 Pro together with Magic VS, the new smartphone with a foldable display featuring an innovative hinge. Both will be launched worldwide, including Italy.

Let’s start with the new folding model. It will be available at the price of 1,599 euros for the model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The launch is scheduled for the month of June in the United Kingdom, while, although confirmed, there is no date for the launch in Europe. Its inner screen has a size of 7.9 inches with an aspect ratio of 10.3:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the outer cover display is 6.45 inches with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

As they said at the beginning, Honor has designed a innovative hinge and super light thanks to a fusion manufacturing technique that has drastically reduced the elements of the support structure, from 92 to 4, without skimping on sturdiness, guaranteed for at least 400,000 display openings (about 10 years of use, according to Honor). We are also talking about a very thin smartphone: Honor Magic VS has a thickness of 12.9 mm with the display folded and 6.1 mm with the display open, with a weight of just 267 grams.

Honor Magic VS features the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery, with fast charging up to 66W. There are three cameras in the rear (the main 54MP, a 50MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto).

Honor Magic VS

Honor Magic5 Pro will be available in stores at the recommended price of 1,199 euros. This model has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and will be available in the UK in May, with the rest of the world slated for Q2 2023. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 6, 81 inches with 1312 x 2848 resolution slightly curved on the sides with refresh rate up to 120Hz, capable of reproducing 1.07 billion colors and supports the HDR 10+ standard.

As for the photographic sector, we find in the front a 12 megapixel sensor with an attached 3D depth sensor for biometric face recognition. At the rear we find a trio of 50-megapixel cameras. The battery is 5,100 mAh with support for fast charging at 66W with cable and 50W wireless. It has IP68 certification for resistance to liquids and dust. It will come in five colors: black, blue, green, purple and orange.