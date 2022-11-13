One year after the official reveal, Tencent and TiMi Studios have published a gameplay trailer from Honor of Kings: WorldL’action RPG open world based on the famous mobile game Honor of Kings and arriving on “multiple” platforms, we suppose PC and console, but also ad hoc porting for iOS and Android are not to be excluded.

Honor of Kings: World is an action RPG set in a vast world, featuring fantasy settings and inspired by Chinese mythology. The game will be released simultaneously worldwide, but no launch window has been indicated for the moment.

Thanks to today’s video we can get an idea of ​​the exploration and combat mechanics offered by the game. In the initial sequences, for example, we can see how the character is able to move quickly in the wide game scenarios by gliding thanks to a sort of spiritual glider and shooting in mid-air using a cable, a mechanic that is very reminiscent of the wire insect. by Monster Hunter Rise.

The combat system instead features classic action-genre mechanics, with our virtual avatar that can quickly dodge attacks and perform visually spectacular combinations of moves. The gameplay would seem to change significantly depending on the weapon used, each linked to different moveset and dynamics. In the movie, for example, we can see the use of classic weapons such as swords and bows, but also a sort of mechanical exoskeleton with jetpack with which to fly in the sky and bomb the enemies below and a pair of double blades that can merge to become a broadsword. In short, the variety would not seem to be lacking.

What do you think of the new movie from Honor of Kings: World? Let us know in the comments.