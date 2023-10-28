Honor of Kings: World has returned to show itself today thanks to a substantial new one gameplay trailer published by Tencent Games and TiMi Studio Group, the authors of this ambitious open world action RPG based on the famous mobile game Honor of Kings.

The first part of the film introduces some of the locations and characters we will meet during the adventure. The second part is decidedly more lively, characterized by gameplay sequences and in particular fights, including a boss capable of fielding an army of puppets and surprising the player in multiple ways.