Honor of Kings: World has returned to show itself today thanks to a substantial new one gameplay trailer published by Tencent Games and TiMi Studio Group, the authors of this ambitious open world action RPG based on the famous mobile game Honor of Kings.
The first part of the film introduces some of the locations and characters we will meet during the adventure. The second part is decidedly more lively, characterized by gameplay sequences and in particular fights, including a boss capable of fielding an army of puppets and surprising the player in multiple ways.
A promising action RPG from China
Honor of Kings: World is a action RPG triple A which according to official information will be set in a vast world with fantasy settings inspired by Chinese mythology. It will be published simultaneously all over the world, but for the moment a precise launch window has not been indicated.
We also know that it will be released on “multiple” platforms, but which ones have not been specified, although it is easy to assume that they will include at least PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
