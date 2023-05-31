Tencent and TiMi Studios have released a new gameplay trailers Of Honor of Kings: Worldthe open world action RPG based on the famous Honor of Kings, one of the most successful mobile games ever.

The movie opens showing glimpses of some locations in the game, but soon we move on to action, with exploration and battles against giant monsters in multiplayerwhich allows you to have a further taste of the fighting mechanics, which as we have seen in a previous trailer will be decidedly lively and spectacular.

That’s not the only news. In fact, a few hours ago, NVIDIA revealed that Honor of the Kings will take advantage of the raytracing and DLSS 3thus guaranteeing substantially better performance for owners of RTX cards and in particular those of the 40 series.

According to the information known at the moment, Honor of Kings: World is a triple-A action RPG set in a vast world, characterized by fantasy settings and inspired by Chinese mythology. The game will be released simultaneously worldwide, but a launch window has not been indicated for the moment. We also know that it will release on “multiple” platforms, but it hasn’t been specified which ones, although it’s easy to assume that they will include PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC.