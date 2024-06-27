Honor of Kings is a mobile MOBA which has finally hit the global market, bringing with it nearly a decade of success from China. With over 200 million registered players, Tencent And Level Infinite they decided to share this gem with the rest of the world. In this review, we will explore how Honor of Kings succeeds to balance there tradition of the MOBA genre with innovation, offering a compelling experience but not without flaws.

Honor of Kings positions itself as a classic MOBA which manages to keep the players’ interest alive thanks to well-known and loved mechanics. The game offers one mode 5v5 with the classics three lanes and a jungle system that will be familiar to anyone who’s played games like League of Legends or Mobile Legends. The touch controls have been well adapted, making the gaming experience smooth and enjoyable, albeit with a few niggles learning curve.

An Exceptional Roster of Characters

One of the strengths of Honor of Kings is its vast rosterwith over 80 heroes available since global launch. Each character is thoughtfully designed, with unique abilities and rich lore that connects them to the other heroes in the game. This variety can be overwhelming for new players, but it represents a treasure of possibilities for veterans who like to experiment with different strategies and roles.

Honor of Kings controls have been optimized for mobile devices, with a particular focus on accessibility. The game offers pre-selected builds and skill recommendations, making it easy for new players to get started without sacrificing depth for more experienced players. The possibility of purchase items with a simple tap and recommendations on upgrades they make the gaming experience smooth and enjoyable.

User Interface and Performance

Despite the excellent optimization of the gameplay, the user interface of the game is not the best. The main menu is often overloaded with pop-ups and notifications, which can be frustrating and confusing to players. This visual overload not only makes menu navigation difficult, but can also negatively impact game performance, especially on mid-range devices.

The choice to keep Honor of Kings exclusively on mobile could limit its success in Western markets, where gamers often prefer consoles or PC for more intensive gaming. The lack of a version for other platforms could narrow the player base in the long run, despite the addictive and well-crafted gameplay.

From a graphic point of view, Honor of Kings does not disappoint. The characters are detailed and the animations smooth, creating a pleasant viewing experience. However, as mentioned above, performance may vary depending on the device used. On mid-range phones, the game tends to show slowdowns, especially in the main menus, although the actual matches maintain a good fluidity.