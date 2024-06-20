From now on, Honor of Kings And also available in Italy, Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia on iOS and Android devices. Previously confined to Chinese soil only, it is the most successful MOBA in the mobile sector and has over 100 million active users, now set to increase further with its debut in the West.

To celebrate the release, Studio TiMi and Level Infinite have released a launch trailer that welcomes new players, who in the first month will be able to try all 85 heroes for free, so they can choose the ones that best suit their playing style. It doesn’t end there, because thanks to the activities proposed in the first weeks, users will be able to unlock up to 28 of these characters and 21 skins. Furthermore, starting from the second month after launch, a series of SNK-themed crossovers, The Zodiac Warriors, Hello Kity and Bruce Lee are planned.