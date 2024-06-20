From now on, Honor of Kings And also available in Italy, Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia on iOS and Android devices. Previously confined to Chinese soil only, it is the most successful MOBA in the mobile sector and has over 100 million active users, now set to increase further with its debut in the West.
To celebrate the release, Studio TiMi and Level Infinite have released a launch trailer that welcomes new players, who in the first month will be able to try all 85 heroes for free, so they can choose the ones that best suit their playing style. It doesn’t end there, because thanks to the activities proposed in the first weeks, users will be able to unlock up to 28 of these characters and 21 skins. Furthermore, starting from the second month after launch, a series of SNK-themed crossovers, The Zodiac Warriors, Hello Kity and Bruce Lee are planned.
What is Honor of Kings?
As mentioned at the beginning, it is a Free-to-play MOBAwhere two teams of five players playing legendary heroes face off in matches that blend action and strategy.
The game was launched in China in 2015, reaching 100 million active users over time. In our shores, however, the title has arrived in a completely different form, namely Arena of Valor, which inherits game systems and graphics engine, but presents a completely different interface and cast of heroes, created specifically to meet tastes of Western players.
If you want to know more, we refer you to our preview of Honor of Kings, while if you are interested in trying it, you can download it at this address on the Google Play Store for Android and from here via App Store for iOS.
