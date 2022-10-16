Are you looking for a laptop for work or college and don’t want to spend too much? L’Honor MagicBook 16 is currently on offer on Amazon and could be for you.

With the offer currently active you can in fact buy an Honor MagicBook 16 by paying for it € 799 instead of € 992.28 of the full price, actually saving 19% on the original price, or about 193 €. This price had already been reached during the recent Amazon prime days, but has now returned to the same price and is therefore a new interesting opportunity to grab it. But let’s see what it offers.

Honor MagicBook 16: why buy it

This noteboook has one 16.1-inch FullView screen that supports 144Hz refresh rate, therefore manages to provide the user with a super smooth and quality user experience thanks also to the 100% support of the sRGB range. Under the body we find an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, supported by 16 GB of RAM and efficient heat dissipation thanks to the cooling fans equipped with two S-blades.

Honor MagicBook 16 is perfect to carry around with its thickness of 18.2 mm and weight of 1.84 kg, it is also equipped with the latest WiFi 6 technology and a Nahimic dual gaming speaker system. Autonomy will not be a problem thanks to the 65W charger that allows full recharging in about an hour and a half.

If you also have an Honor smartphone you can then take advantage of the Multi-Screen Collaboration to easily manage multiple screens of your mobile directly from the PC screen.