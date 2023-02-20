Honor continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the smartphone HONOR Magic5 Lite. Thanks to its battery performance, the device ranked in first place, globally, in the DXOMARK rankingthe world’s leading quality assessment laboratory, thus consolidating its position as the best choice for consumers looking for a reliable and performing device.

Every single feature of Honor Magic5 Lite designed to optimize its performance

HONOR’s focus on hardware innovation in the new HONOR Magic5 Lite is more evident than ever: the company has developed a new light weight and high strength aluminum alloy for the central frame plates. This component has been subjected to tens of thousands of tests, including those of bending, falling, resistance, impact and use. The weight of the central bezels has been reduced by 4 grams and the thickness has decreased by 15%. This allows for an extremely light, resistant and compact device to be obtained.

The energy density of Magic5 Lite is also absolutely unmatched: despite the presence of a battery that is 3% thinner than normal energy density batteries, the phone performs excellently. The device’s high-density PCB layout increases the overall utilization rate by 5%. In addition, the battery layout has been optimized to maximize space and reduce thickness. HONOR has struck a perfect balance between performance and space utilization by optimizing the antenna layout. In a small and slim device, HONOR has managed to incorporate a 5100mAh batteryproof of the company’s engineering prowess.

In addition to hardware optimization, HONOR has also made significant progress in software by implementing functions that work together to preserve battery life. Between these, Intelligent Chip Scheduling, the Application Process-Level Controlthe Smart Network Selection And Abnormal Power Consumption Management: functions that help reduce battery consumption even when the user is not actively using the phone, offering a unique and unparalleled experience.

Dxomark’s judgment

Specifically, DXOMARK recognized the outstanding battery performance of HONOR Magic5 Lite. The laboratory has assigned the smartphone a total score of 152, placing it in first place in the global ranking. The lab conducted four tests, including a typical usage scenario, a moving outdoor test, a calibration test, and a charging test. Tests were performed using robots imitating human gestures and have been designed to simulate real-life use by identifying how an average user would use them. The results confirmed the outstanding autonomy of HONOR Magic5 Lite, with over 3 full days of moderate useand exceptional efficiency during low-battery times, making it the top choice for consumers looking for a reliable, high-performing device.

“The HONOR Magic5 Lite battery performed very well during our tests: in moderate use it lasted up to 74 hours. Furthermore, the device discharge rates were very low in all use cases, which demonstrates the considerable engineering effort that has optimized the performance.” he has declared Olivier SIMONDeputy CTO – Battery department Director of DXOMARK.

HONOR Magic5 Lite is part of the HONOR Magic5 series of smartphones that will be presented at MWC 2023 in Barcelona.