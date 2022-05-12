Honor Magic4 Lite 4G officially arrives in Italy, this smartphone is equipped with the iconic rear quad camera of the Magic4 series and a long-lasting battery of 4,800 mAh, but let’s find out in more detail.

With a thickness of only 8.05 mm and a weight of 189 grams, Honor Magic4 Lite is proposed as a thin and light device, easy to handle and easily transportable in your pocket or small bags. Thanks to the super thin 1.05mm bezels this device has a 94% screen-to-body ratio and offers an immersive experience.

The smartphone is equipped with the HONOR FullView Display, which supports a full high definition of 2388 x 1080 pixels and 16.7 million colors and is the ideal companion for watching videos and movies, browsing photos or playing games. The maximum refresh rate is 90Hz and ensures a smooth overall experience for every operation.

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680flanked by 8 GB of RAM, but there is also the possibility of expanding the RAM through the Honor RAM Turbo technology by an additional 2 GB, reaching a total of 10 GB.

There Quad Rear Camera It has a very nice symmetrical design and consists of a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle, a 2 MP bokeh sensor and a 2 MP macro. HONOR Magic4 Lite supports 1080P video shooting, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, it is also equipped with Dual View Recording, which allows users to simultaneously shoot two different perspectives using both the front camera and the main rear camera. Micro Movie mode offers a simple editing solution, allowing users to automatically merge and edit their movies together without the hassle of third-party applications running in the background.

Also interesting is the battery, from 4,800 mAh with charging support 66W SuperChargetherefore excellent autonomy combined with a super fast recharge.

Honor Magic4 Lite 4G: availability and price

As mentioned in the beginning, the device was officially released on the Italian market and is in fact already available for purchase, you can find it on the Hihonor store to € 299.90. There are 3 colors available, namely Titanium Silver, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.