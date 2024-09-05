Magic V3 is presented with the title of the thinnest foldable phone, measuring only 9.2 mm thick when folded.

Following in the footsteps of the previous generation, which broke a record by being only 9.9 mm, the new Magic V3 is much smaller, of course surpassing the competition.

Although it is the thinnest, it has the largest screen in the segment. The outer cover display is 6.43 inches, being an LTPO OLED panel with a resolution of 2376 x 1060 and up to 120 Hz. When opened, we see a 7.92-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2344 x 2156 with the same refresh rate.

To top it off, Magic V3 incorporates Super Steel Hinge technology that allows for a slimmer device while providing a good overall user experience. The internal display also features a new structure with non-Newtonian fluid coatings and nanoscale anti-wear coatings to make it more durable to use.

The new Honor features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform with 12GB of RAM. With this, V3 enables proprietary AI features such as AI Eraser and Notes Live Translation, and Google Cloud joins forces with Honor to deliver better experiences.

As for the battery, it comes with a powerful 5,150 mAh with a specialized E1 chipset that, according to Honor, contributes to energy efficiency. In addition, Magic V3 runs its own version of Android 14 on MagicOS 8.0.1.

The rear features a triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscopic telephoto lens and a 40MP ultrawide unit.

Honor is presenting its New foldable worldwide In black, green and reddish brown, we hope the brand brings it to our country in the coming months.

