Honor Magic V3 it’s the new smartphone of the Chinese company. This device is the lightest and most foldable in the world. And not only that, if the aesthetic design is already original, the hardware will not be neglected at all. In fact, among other things, the new Honor will have a 7.92-inch internal display, an octa-core processor and a battery with great autonomy. The smartphone will be presented in Berlin in September, together with other products of the aforementioned brand.

Honor Magic V3 Specifications

The Honor Magic V3 It will be just 9.2 millimeters thick when closed and weigh 226 grams. It will also have a 5,000 mAh battery, which will give you 25 hours of battery life.. As for the display, the main one is a 6.43-inch diagonal with FHD+ resolution, while the internal one has 7.92 inches and a resolution of 2,344×2,156 pixels. The screens are equipped with fingerprint sensors and the use of the pencil is supported. It is worth noting the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipan octa-core processor that can reach a speed of 3.30 GHz, Adreno 750 GPU and 12 GB of RAM. The operating system is Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14.

Device announcement date

Honor Magic V3 will be announced in Berlin on September 5th at 2:00 pm at Hall 6.2B of the Inspiration Stage. An event that will be a preview for the IFA that will be held from September 6 to 10. In addition to the Magic V3, the HONOR MagicBook 14 and the new generation tablet and the MagicPad 2 will be presented. It is not the first time that the Chinese company uses the IFA to announce its products. In fact, last year the Magic V2 was announced at the same event in Berlin.