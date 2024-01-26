Six months after its presentation in China, Honor has finally introduced the Magic V2 to the European market, a move that reflects the company's ambition in the foldable smartphone sector. Despite not being the latest in terms of technical specifications for 2024, the Magic V2 maintains a top-of-the-range level of performance, confirming itself as a pioneer in the foldable device segment. Daily use of the Magic V2 is a new experience even for those who are already used to using foldable devices: Honor manages to surprise in several respects with this model, exceeding expectations and showing clear innovation in the sector, which puts it ahead of the competition.

In terms of display, the Magic V2 sports a large 7.92-inch LTPO OLED internal screen with 120Hz refresh and a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. The external display, 6.43 inches, also uses 120Hz LTPO OLED technology but reaches a maximum brightness of 2,500 nits. Inside, we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory. Support for Wi-Fi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC is present, as is a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired charging.

As for the photographic sector, the device features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 20MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom. The photos and videos are always excellent, and the software does a very good job of improving the images once they have been taken. Both the internal and external screens house a 16MP selfie camera. What is most striking is the almost invisible fold on the internal screen, a detail in which the Magic V2 surpasses many competitors. However, we encountered some critical issues relating to the brightness of the external screen which, despite Honor's claims, does not seem to reach the promised 2,500 nits, especially in direct sunlight.





The Magic V2's software makes smart use of the foldable format, with some apps automatically extending into dual windows. However, some bugs and the lack of optimization of popular apps like TikTok represent small weaknesses. Design-wise, the Magic V2 features a fingerprint-resistant satin finish body and a folding mechanism that allows the phone to fold completely flat. The positioning of the stereo speakers and the slim fingerprint reader, however, could be improved.

In terms of performance, the Magic V2 holds its own well despite the chipset not being the latest model. Battery life is impressive, providing up to two days of heavy use. Honor Magic V2 represents a significant step in the maturation of foldable devices. The price is certainly high: 1,999 euros list price, which becomes 1,699 euros with Honor launch promotions. But the Magic V2 remains a smartphone capable of offering an exceptional user experience, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a quality, lightweight and incredibly thin foldable, almost as thick as an iPhone or a Galaxy S even when closed.