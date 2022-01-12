The frenzy of the big mobile manufacturers in the foldable phone market continues. If in 2021 terminals such as the Samsung Galazy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Huawei Mate X2, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold or the OPPO Find N were released, this year has started with the presentation of the first smartphone (smartphone) Honor folding. The Chinese company has shown this Monday at an event held in China the Honor Magic V, a flagship that incorporates Qualcomm’s most powerful processor for the high-end, three 50-megapixel sensors and a fast charge to fill half the battery in 15 minutes.

In general terms, the design of the terminal is reminiscent of other folding phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold. The mobile has a 6.45-inch external screen. But it opens like a book thanks to a hinge to make way for a large 7.9-inch panel. The large screens of folding mobiles can be especially useful for viewing multimedia content and using several applications at the same time. For example, they allow you to watch a video while looking for information about it on the Internet or checking how long a taxi has left to reach your destination.

George Zhao, CEO of Honor, has explained that many users will use the external screen most of the time to, for example, read messages. “This screen is crucial, so we opted for a 21: 9 format,” he said. The manufacturer claims to have improved the keyboard of this exterior screen to avoid typing errors and to have made an effort to get a resistant mobile. At the presentation, the CEO has twice dropped the Honor Magic V to applause to show that it does not break. “If we fold and unfold the mobile 50 times a day, we can use it for 10 years,” he added.

While the internal screen of the mobile has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, that of the outer panel reaches 120 Hz. This parameter refers to the number of times the screen is updated per second. The higher it is, the smoother the user experience and screen transitions. Although it also consumes more battery. The two screens of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, for example, achieve a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In the photographic section, the terminal stands out for a rectangular rear module that protrudes slightly. Inside, it has three lenses of 50 megapixels each: a main, a wide angle and a hyperspectral. The terminal has a total of five cameras. In addition to these three sensors, it has two fronts — one on each screen — of 42 megapixels.

A strong commitment to performance

The Honor Magic V is compatible with 5G networks and is the first folding to incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor. In addition to 12 GB of RAM, it will have either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. In addition, it incorporates a 4,750 mAh battery with a fast charge of 66 watts that allows it to be filled to 50% in 15 minutes. The company includes the charger in the mobile box and promises an autonomy of one day. “After a few days using the mobile, he has studied my habits and the battery has optimized its duration,” said the CEO of the company.

It is expected that in the coming years the sales of folding telephones will increase until reaching 13.9 million units in 2025, according to the IDC consultancy. For these mobiles to become mass devices there is a great obstacle to overcome: some have prices that for many users can be prohibitive. The mobile will be available in three colors – silver, black and orange – starting at 9,999 yuan. That is, about 1,385 euros. The company has not specified when it will arrive in Europe or how much it will cost in this market.

