Honor anticipates that the Magic 6 will implement eye-tracking technology, which could have a significant impact on people with disabilities.
Now that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor has been announced, we will see more and more smartphones emerge using the powerful chipset.
Honor Magic 6 will stand out for being one of the first to adopt it, but not only that: although there are still many unknowns regarding its specific details, the company announced an intriguing feature during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, called “Magic Capsule”.
It will allow users to open applications with eye movement, acting as ainnovative interaction based on eye tracking.
Honor has shared a short illustrative video, showing how Magic Capsule works.
This function is dedicated to viewing previews, similar to what happens with Apple’s Dynamic Island.
By focusing your gaze on the notification, the sensors recognize the action and automatically open the corresponding app in response.
The demonstration video was presented during the event by the CEO of the Chinese company, George Zhaohighlighting the possibility of use eye movement as an immediate input methodcompletely doing without hands.
Magic Capsule therefore paves the way for revolutionary possibilities for people with disabilitiesallowing almost complete access to the device with minimal eye movements.
Eye tracking is one of the fastest growing technologies, even being tested on the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro.
YOYO virtual assistant
In addition to taking advantage of this interesting technology, Honor Magic 6 will integrate a new AI assistant called YOYOpowered by a generative language model running on the device, another distinctive feature.
Contrary to the common use of cloud-based LLMs, Honor’s chatbot will in fact built directly into the phone.
This promises to increase speed and reliability, turning the phone into a personal assistant with access to all the information on the device, while ensuring privacy as the data would remain on site without being sent to external servers.
Users will be able to give instructions to the assistant, who will be able to process the creation of images and videos based on the material stored on the phone.
The release date and price of the Honor Magic 6 have not yet been announced, but the phone is expected to hit the market soon.
Meanwhile, the first smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor were launched with the Xiaomi 14 series.
