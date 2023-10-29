Honor anticipates that the Magic 6 will implement eye-tracking technology, which could have a significant impact on people with disabilities.

Now that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor has been announced, we will see more and more smartphones emerge using the powerful chipset. Honor Magic 6 will stand out for being one of the first to adopt it, but not only that: although there are still many unknowns regarding its specific details, the company announced an intriguing feature during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, called “Magic Capsule”. It will allow users to open applications with eye movement, acting as ainnovative interaction based on eye tracking.

look into my eyes Honor has shared a short illustrative video, showing how Magic Capsule works. This function is dedicated to viewing previews, similar to what happens with Apple’s Dynamic Island.

By focusing your gaze on the notification, the sensors recognize the action and automatically open the corresponding app in response. The demonstration video was presented during the event by the CEO of the Chinese company, George Zhaohighlighting the possibility of use eye movement as an immediate input methodcompletely doing without hands. Magic Capsule therefore paves the way for revolutionary possibilities for people with disabilitiesallowing almost complete access to the device with minimal eye movements. Eye tracking is one of the fastest growing technologies, even being tested on the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro.