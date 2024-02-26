WIf he sits as a spectator in a keynote speech by the manufacturer Honor and has the top model iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple or the S 24 Ultra from Samsung in his pocket, he is constantly given the feeling that he has not bought the best. Because the best is the Magic 6 Pro from Honor. Says Honor. It is normal that manufacturers are convinced of their products and praise them as the ultimate. But it is no longer common practice to constantly use the competition for comparison to show that your own smartphone is better in all respects. The way Honor performed in Barcelona somehow seemed very Chinese. Incidentally, at no point was Xiaomi mentioned, the direct competitor from China, which presented its flagship 14 Ultra at almost the same time elsewhere in Barcelona.

Honor's strategy for the markets in Europe and especially Germany is rather cautious. The marketing department operates sparingly. Nevertheless, the brand is becoming more and more famous and every year it delivers a smartphone with its top model that can keep up well with the competition – and is even more impressive with some features. Honor brought the new Magic 6 Pro to Barcelona. It is in the upper class like the top models from the competition from Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi. Of course, the latest generation of processors is installed, so the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm does the work here. This means you can't score any more points as a manufacturer because the user doesn't notice the difference to the predecessor in everyday life anyway. Then more likely with a mega battery. The Magic 6 Pro's battery has a capacity of 5600 milliamp hours. Nobody should be able to empty this smartphone in one day.

It's worth taking a look at the screen

Before we get to the camera, the manufacturer's popular flagship function, it's worth taking a look at Honor's 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1280 pixels. Of course, like the competitors' displays, it also has crisp colors, strong contrasts, a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hertz and an enormous brightness of 5000 nits. But Honor has also developed its own display surface called Nanocrystal Shield, which is said to be particularly scratch-resistant and flexible. Apparently the glass can withstand more than the competition. At the exhibition stand, visitors can try to scratch the surface with sandpaper. According to Honor, the screen is also less susceptible to falls on hard floors. If the screen really demonstrates these properties in everyday life, this would certainly be an interesting function for some users.









Photo gallery



Honor Magic 6 Pro

:



Belongs to the upper class



If you look at the camera's specifications, you'll notice that Honor has “only” three lenses compared to Xiaomi's 14 Ultra. The telephoto lens, which uses periscope technology, has a resolution of 180 megapixels, so that all images taken with more than two and a half times the optical zoom can be digitally enlarged with a lot of resources. Nevertheless, the 100x digital zoom on the Magic 6 Pro will remain a gimmick. As usual, the main camera has a resolution of 50 megapixels and has an aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0.







What was striking and refreshing was Honor's focus on new camera functions, which was not based on simply mentioning pixel numbers. With the help of artificial intelligence, the Chinese have trained the software so that in sports mode it automatically recognizes whether the person being photographed is currently doing a spectacular action. The AI ​​has worked on various sports, including fencing. Not on stage, but in conversation at the trade fair stand, the connection to the Olympic Games in the summer was suddenly there. Oh well.

Abbreviations found

Of course, Honor has used even more artificial intelligence in the Magic 6 Pro. An application is not quite ready yet and will only be available on the device via a software update in the next few months. Users can then try out Honor's own alternative to ChatGPT, which is stored on the smartphone and does not require an online connection. An application that is already running and, if it works well in everyday life, is the most future-oriented on the Magic 6 Pro, saves the user a few clicks and thus time.

The idea: You mark an image or select a snippet of text from messages, texts or a website. If you hold your finger longer on what you have selected, the Magic OS operating system makes suggestions in a sidebar for apps in which you can use what you have selected. For example, if you drag an address onto Google Maps, not only does the app open, but it also immediately activates the route planner to this address. If you mark a sneaker in WhatsApp and drag it into the eBay app, it will show you where you can buy it. The examples that Honor shows are to be expected. But if the Chinese could manage to shorten common routes on their smartphones, that would certainly be an everyday use of artificial intelligence.

The Magic 6 Pro is also upper class in price at 1300 euros. If you compare it with its direct competitor Xiaomi 14 Ultra, it is two hundred euros cheaper. The technical data is similar, i.e. the screen, processor, camera, housing and other things are great. The Magic 6 Pro looks a bit more technical and not as elegant as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which also boasts a Leica label. If you're looking for a change from Samsung's S series and want to stay in the Android world, you can't ignore Honor and Xiaomi as brands if you want a device from the absolute upper class.