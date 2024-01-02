Honor Magic 6 Lite is a phone that stands out for its large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 1.5K+ (2,652 x 1200 pixels), a color depth of 10 bit and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This display is safeguarded by an innovative triple protection system that reinforces the display, the frame and the internal compartments, protecting the device in case of falls. A practical fingerprint reader is located on the side of the phone, whose dimensions are 163.6 x 75.5 x 7.98 mm, with a weight of approximately 185 grams. Under the hood, the Honor Magic 6 Lite boasts Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, a 4nm octa-core chipset that reaches a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz. It is supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage . The phone also offers an added benefit with Virtual RAM support, which adds another 8GB of virtual RAM. The truly remarkable autonomy is guaranteed by a 5,300 mAh battery, with 35W wired fast charging capability. As for connectivity, the device supports Dual SIM 5G, Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and NFC for payments. The photographic department is composed of a triple 108 + 5 + 2 MP module with apertures of f/1.75-2.2-2.4, ultra-wide and macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16 MP (f/2.45) front camera housed in the central punch-hole. The operating system is MagicOS 7.2, a proprietary interface based on Android 13. In Italy, the price of Honor Magic 6 Lite is 349 euros