During IFA 2023, Honor presented its strategic vision for the future of smartphones. During the press conference entitled “Unfold Tomorrow”, the CEO of the Chinese company, George Zhao, reaffirmed the brand’s determination to make foldable smartphones a daily reality, thanks to the latest innovations designed to improve the user experience. The example in this sense is the Magic V2, the lightest and thinnest folding smartphone from Honor. The brand has also unveiled the Honor V Purse, a new model that redefines the concept of a foldable smartphone, making it wearable like a stylish bag. “Honor’s foldable smartphones have made great strides, with each new step showing remarkable advances in design, functionality and durability,” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR. “Not only that, with our wearable phone concept, made real by the HONOR V Purse, we’re exploring sustainable solutions that leverage Honor’s foldable technology to empower creativity and shape tomorrow’s lifestyle.”

The Honor V Purse transforms the concept of a foldable smartphone into the latest “phy-gital” fashion statement, thanks to a series of always-on (AOD) and customizable displays that reproduce the design of a purse, including all the characteristic elements such as chains, accessories and tassels, which react and move in harmony with the movement of the smartphone. The device is also compatible with a wide range of interchangeable straps and chains, which attach to the zipper and allow the smartphone to be worn easily over the shoulder, just like a normal handbag, allowing it to become the first true hi-tech bag in the future. In the next phase of its launch program, through the API interface that allows designers to take advantage of features such as the gyroscope, touchscreen or ambient light sensor, Honor will invite emerging talents from around the world to submit their designs, so as to reflect the latest trends and inspirations and help redefine everyone’s lifestyle.

During IFA 2023, Honor also unveiled for the first time its new flagship foldable smartphone, the Magic V2, the lightest and thinnest foldable smartphone ever made by Honor: it weighs only 231 grams and has a thickness of 9.9 mm when folded. It is equipped with a new generation of silicon-carbon batteries with an average thickness of only 2.72 mm and which reach a high capacity of 5,000mAh while maintaining dimensions that can be inserted inside the thin and light body of this foldable smartphone. The smartphone features a super light hinge in titanium and a new steel that gives greater strength and durability to the opening and closing mechanism. The Honor Magic V2 can withstand over 400,000 bends, thus guaranteeing a service life of up to ten years (with an average of one hundred bends per day). Magic V2 features a triple rear camera set that includes a 50MP (f/1.9) main camera, a 50MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide-angle, and a 20MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. The two front cameras are both 16MP (f/2.2).